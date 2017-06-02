Salman Khan on working with Alia Bhatt: We can act together in Papa the Great remake

Alia Bhatt, who was present with him and actor Katrina Kaif at the IIFA press meet on Thursday evening, was asked when will the fans see her sharing screen space with Salman Khan, the 24-year-old actor beamed with happiness. Alia Bhatt, who was present with him and actor Katrina Kaif at the IIFA press meet on Thursday evening, was asked when will the fans see her sharing screen space with Salman Khan, the 24-year-old actor beamed with happiness.

Within five years of her acting career, actor Alia Bhatt achieved a milestone by sharing screen space with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Dear Zindagi. She struck a wonderful chemistry with him as he played a much-older love and life coach to her in Dear Zindagi. And while audiences are now waiting to see her act alongside other Khans, Salman Khan already seems to have a film in mind with her.

When Alia, who was present with him and actor Katrina Kaif at the IIFA press meet on Thursday evening, was asked when will the fans see her sharing screen space with Salman, the 24-year-old actor beamed with happiness. “I don’t know but I really hope it is soon. I think you should ask him and request him to make it happen,” she said. Adding to it, Salman, joked, “So, I am trying to get the rights for the remake of the film Krishan Kumar did long ago, called Papa the Great.”

For the uninitiated, Papa the Great was a forgettable movie that released in 2000 and starred late Gulshan Kumar’s brother Krishan Kumar. The actor played the lead role of a father. The film also starred Nagma. While there’s a little chance that a remake of this film would be considered, Salman’s answer should make the filmmakers seriously consider making him and Alia play father-daughter duo on screen. Salman has already signed up for a new film where he will be seen playing father to a teenage girl.

Meanwhile, at the same press meet, which also featured stars’ interactions with media across various foreign cities via video conferencing, Salman was asked if IIFA 2017 will feature any tribute to his on screen mother, Reema Lagoo, who passed away last month.

Remembering her, Salman said, “Reema ji has played my mother in many films. Off screen she wasn’t my mother. She was just a few years older than me. She was a friend of mine. I lost a friend. She was a wonderful lady and I loved her. Whenever I see our films now, it’s feel like I lost my mother on screen.” It was then announced that the awards ceremony will pay a homage to the veteran actor, who played mother to Salman in films like Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Saath Saath Hain.

