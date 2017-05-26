Salman Khan on Tubelight trailer: I don’t like watching it as I see Om Puri in it and it kills me

Salman Khan said he doesn’t get worried about the business of a film. Salman Khan said he doesn’t get worried about the business of a film.

SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion may be setting the box office on fire but superstar Salman Khan said he doesn’t get worried about the business of a film as he thinks every movie has it’s own destiny. Baahubali: The Beginning released on July 10, 2015, a week before Salman’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Baahubali: The Conclusion, which hit theatres on April 28, has so far collected over Rs 1500 crore across the world. “After ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’, we came up with Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Now after ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’, we are coming up with ‘Tubelight’. There is a lot of pressure on the CEO of Salman Khan Films. I don’t get worried so much. It is a phenomenal success and it is amazing. I have not seen the film but I will watch it. But it doesn’t matter (box office records) as I think every film has its own destiny. Lets see what the destiny of Tubelight is and how much it earns,” Salman told reporters here at the trailer launch of Tubelight.

Also read | Salman Khan being beaten up by nephew Aahil is even more fun than Tubelight trailer. Watch video

The Dabangg star on a lighter note further said, “They (referring to Rajamouli doing one film in four years) do one film in four years, I do two films in a year and the average is that much.” Salman’s brother, actor Sohail Khan, who also stars in Tubelight, said it’s good if a movie sets a record at the box office. “It’s lovely when a film does well commercially as it sets a yardstick (for other films). It’s nice that ‘Baahubali…’ did well,” Sohail said.

During the launch, Salman seemed emotional while talking about his other co-star, legendary actor Om Puri. “The strange thing is whenever I see the trailer, teaser or song, I see Om ji and it kills me. I have done a lot of work with Om ji and I felt one moment he was there and then he was gone. I don’t actually enjoy watching the trailer, song or teaser as I can see him there,” Salman said.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan star said he is deeply saddened to have lost three very close people in the last few months – veteran actor Vinod Khanna, his on screen mother Reema Lagoo and Puri. “We just lost V K (Vinod Khanna) sir, he was an amazing person. While I was shooting, I heard about the demise of Reema ji. It’s sad that I lost three very close people in the last three or four months.” Directed by Kabir Khan, Tubelight also features Chinese actress Zhu Zhu. The film is scheduled to release this Eid.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now