Salman Khan on success of Tiger Zinda Hai: I am grateful to fans for treating it as their own film

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is on a swift run to smash all the records. With the latest collections, this Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is all set to make a kickass entry into the 300 Crore club soon. By day 12 at the box office, Tiger Zinda Hai has earned a total of 280.62 crore.

Overwhelmed with the love that the audience has been showering upon the spy-actioner, Salman thanked his fans in a recent statement. The actor said, “For us, it is the audience’s love and reactions that matter the most, and we feel overwhelmed with the love that Tiger Zinda Hai has garnered.”

He further adds, “I am grateful to one and all for treating this film as their own, the response has been truly endearing. Tiger Zinda Hai is my second film with Ali Abbas Zafar, and I am looking forward to working with him again.”

From the biggest ever non-holiday opening day record by a Bollywood film, to the biggest ever single day collection of 45.53 crore net on day 3, to the highest ever 3-day weekend, to the biggest ever 4-day extended holiday weekend – Tiger Zinda Hai has certainly raised the bar at the box office.

Tiger Zinda Hai brought together Katrina and Salman after five long years. Both the actors reprised their characters of spy agents Zoya and Tiger from the 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger. Tiger Zinda Hai has already dethroned Golmaal Again to become the highest grossing Bollywood film of 2017.

