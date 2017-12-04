Salman Khan on romancing Katrina Kaif in Tiger Zinda Hai: It is good, it is always good

Tiger Zinda Hai starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will hit the screens on December 22. Tiger Zinda Hai starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will hit the screens on December 22.

Courtesy their real-life romantic history, every time Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif share screen space, fans naturally expect sparks between the duo, and the anticipation is no different for their upcoming Tiger Zinda Hai, which brings the pair back together after 5 years. Salman and Katrina last co-starred in filmmaker Kabir Khan’s 2012 hit film Ek Tha Tiger, which is the sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai.

Talking about the much-anticipated film and Katrina, Salman, at an event in the city said he is happy to romance the Jagga Jasoos actor. “It is good. It is always good to romance. As there’s no fight, so, it’s good to romance,” the 51-year-old actor answered when asked about re-teaming up with Katrina, who is also his close friend.

The trailer of Tiger Zinda Hai that releases on December 22 has been received well by the audience and so have the movie’s two songs – “Swag Se Swagat” and “Dil Diyan Gallan”. Taking in all the appreciation that’s coming his way, Salman said he now eagerly awaits the audience’s response on the film’s day of release.

“Both the songs are nice and people are loving them. So, let’s see what happens on December 22 and what’s the destiny of the film…. Yesterday Katrina was with me on Bigg Boss when she gave me this information that ‘Swag Se Swagat’ has earned some 50 million likes,” he said.

The superstar interacted with the media at the red carpet of Star Screen Awards 2017.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd