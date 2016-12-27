Salman Khan on his birthday: Hope 2017 will be better for me than this year

Salman Khan had a special message. “Be happy and stay out of trouble. Trouble gives you a lot of trouble. Salman Khan had a special message. “Be happy and stay out of trouble. Trouble gives you a lot of trouble.

Salman Khan was in a celebratory mood as his family and close friends gathered at his Panvel farmhouse to ring in his 51st birthday. While the turnout wasn’t as starry as last year when Salman celebrated his 50th, the expected names like Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn gave it a skip. From Bollywood, one spotted Preity Zinta, Sushant Singh Rajput, Zarine Khan, Randeep Hooda, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, Esha Gupta, Sajid Nadiadwala, Anees Bazmee, Sangeeta Bijalani and others. The Khan family was present in full force along with rumoured ladylove Iulia Vantur.

Expressing his thanks to the media for arriving at his farmhouse to wish him, Salman said, “There is no great or special preparations being done for my birthday. In fact, I was planning to announce that I am not in the country. Every time we invite 200 to 300 people and almost 3000 turn up. It then becomes difficult to control.”

The superstar had a great run professionally in 2016 with Sultan hitting the bull’s eye but on the personal front, he was mired in a few controversies. Keeping everything in mind, Salman expressed his desire to have a good run professionally as well as personally in 2017. “I hope 2017 will be better for me than this year.”

The Dabangg star also looked happy while talking about his Being Human app and also the slew of offers and discounts announced in Being Human stores on the eve of his birthday. “The app will be launched at 11 am tomorrow and fans can avail the benefits on Being Human merchandise.”

For his fans, Salman had a special message. “Be happy and stay out of trouble. Trouble gives you a lot of trouble. So stay out of it.” Post the cake cutting after midnight, the reveleries continued till the wee hours of morning.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd