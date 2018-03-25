Salman Khan on helping Veergati co-star Pooja Dadwal: Our team is already into it

Salman Khan clarified that Pooja Dadwal was paired opposite his brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri and not him in the film. Salman Khan clarified that Pooja Dadwal was paired opposite his brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri and not him in the film.

Pooja Dadwal, who starred in Salman Khan’s 1995 film Veergati, has been suffering from Tuberculosis and other lung ailments. In an interview, the actor said she had been trying to reach out to Salman for help but has not received any response yet. Salman, at the press conference of Da-Bangg The Tour in Pune, was quizzed about the same and he confirmed that help has reached her.

Salman Khan clarified that Pooja Dadwal was paired opposite his brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri and not him in the film. “I know… It’s really sad. She is not my co star… But she was Atul’s co-star,” said Salman. He further added, “I just heard about this and we are trying to help as much as we can. And our team is already into it. I was not knowing about this that she was going through this phase. Yeah, I think she will be okay.”

According to a Navbharat Times’ earlier report, Pooja has been suffering from Tuberculosis and other lung ailments. She has been admitted to Mumbai’s TB hospital in Sewri from past 15 days. In her interview with NavbharatTimes.com, Pooja had said, “Six months back I came to know that I am suffering from a serious disease Tuberculosis. I tried contacting Salman Khan but I haven’t received any help until now. Maybe if he watches my video, he might help me. I have been managing a Casino in Goa for a long time but now I do not have a single penny to even buy for myself a cup of tea.”

Pooja made her debut in Indian film industry with Veergati in 1995 and later starred in movies like Hindustan, Inteqaam and Dabdaba. The report also suggested that Pooja’s relatives and her husband have abandoned her after knowing about her disease. Also, her condition is deteriorating because of lack of adequate treatment.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd