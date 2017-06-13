Salman Khan on Baahubali 2’s success: Hindi audiences are accepting, our films don’t work in South as there is fan loyalty

Salman Khan has teamed up with Kabir Khan for the third time after working with him in films Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Salman Khan has teamed up with Kabir Khan for the third time after working with him in films Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

SS Rajamouli film Baahubali 2’s pan-India appeal was one of the reasons behind its success. However, little has been said about the role of Hindi audiences in making Baahubali 2 a blockbuster. Salman Khan who is promoting his upcoming film Tubelight says that Hindi audiences are accepting and they have made a Telugu film such a blockbuster. The actor in an interview with DNA also said that there is strong fan loyalty in South. It’s also one of the reasons why a Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan film doesn’t work in South as people are loyal to their actors.

“I will tell you why numbers have become such a big thing. The most amazing thing about Baahubali’s success is that the Hindi audiences are so accepting. They have made a Telugu film so large, even though they do not know South heroes apart from three or four of them. South audiences know us there; yet, our films do not do that volume of business because their fans have an extraordinary sense of loyalty to their actors. Fan following is very strong — if there is a Kamal Haasan fan, then he will be a Kamal fan forever; Rajinikanth fan will be a Rajinikanth fan for life. We have piracy here; one should try indulging in piracy there, fan clubs wouldn’t allow it,” Salman was quoted saying in the report.

