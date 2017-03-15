Salman Khan: Not me, Shah Rukh Khan or Aamir Khan, Bollywood’s real superstar is Sridevi

Salman Khan feels that Sridevi is very talented, dedicated, hardworking and professional. Salman Khan feels that Sridevi is very talented, dedicated, hardworking and professional.

The Indian film industry is replete with examples when actors refuse to comment on each other’s success. But there are some who break the norm and do not take the competition to the level of animosity and jealousy. One such actor who is an exception is Dabangg of Bollywood Salman Khan.

Recently, Salman Khan attracted the attention of many when he sang praises of the pan-Indian superstar, Sridevi. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor attended an award ceremony where the poster of Sridevi’s upcoming film Mom was unveiled. The actor was invited on the stage by anchor Maniesh Paul to introduce Sridevi. As Maneish addressed Salman as “star of the millennium”, the actor cut him in between and spoke about how Sridevi has captured the hearts of Bollywood fans and has featured in many blockbusters.

“Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay (Kumar), we have all done many films. Aamir may have done about 50 films – he has a lot of time, as he does only one film per year; Shah Rukh may have done more than 100 films. Put together, we may have all done about 250-275 films. But there is one legend who is very talented, dedicated, hardworking and professional. She completed 300 films, after starting her career as a child artiste. Our work cannot even be compared to this legend – she is none other than Sridevi!,” Salman was quoted as saying by The Asian Age.

On Tuesday, Sridevi took to Twitter to share the first look of her film, Maa. She wrote, “When a woman is challenged… Here’s presenting the first look of MOM.” In the recently released poster, there are words scribbled all around Sridevi in different languages but with only one meaning, “mother.”

At the poster release of Mom, Sridevi thanked her mother and children for all their support and love. The actor said, “If it was not for the support of my mother, I would not have been able to work in films. And I’m also happy that my children want me to do films, even now. Without them, I would not have lasted in the industry for so long.”

Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor will produce the film. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, Mom boasts of a fantastic supporting cast that includes Nawazuddin Siddiqui (special appearance), Akshaye Khanna, Sushant Singh, Amrita Puri and Raj Zutshi. Pakistani child actors Adnan Siddiqui and Sajal Aly are playing the roles of Sridevi’s children. The film is scheduled to release on July 14.

