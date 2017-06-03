Salman Khan not doing ABCD 3, but says he’s nervous about Remo D’Souza’s dance film

Salman Khan has confirmed that the only dance-based movie he is going to do next is Remo D’Souza untitled project. Salman Khan has confirmed that the only dance-based movie he is going to do next is Remo D’Souza untitled project.

Recently, refuting reports about his involvement with the third installment of dance film franchise ABCD, superstar Salman Khan has confirmed that the only dance-based movie he is going to do next is Remo D’Souza untitled project.

There were reports that Salman would reunite with his Kick co-star Jacqueline Fernandez for ABCD 3. Quashing the media reports, Salman said in an interview, “I am not doing ABCD 3. That’s a Disney property. While this one will be produced by me. It’s altogether a different film. Yes, it’s a dance movie but not every dance based film is ABCD!”

The film will require the 51-year-old to work on his dancing skills. He will be seen portraying the role of a father to a 13-year-old girl. The superstar is a little nervous about the project as he joked, “I thought it’s okay (even) if it’s a dance film but today dancing has become acrobats and gymnastics. So, I don’t know why I went ahead and signed it.”

Salman will start shooting for the movie after he finishes Tiger Zinda Hai. He has reunited with former girlfriend Katrina Kaif for the YRF movie, which is the sequel to the duo’s 2012 hit Ek Tha Tiger. It is being helmed by Sultan director Ali Abbas Zafar.

Tiger Zinda Hai releases this December but much before that, later this month Salman’s Tubelight will hit theatres. It also stars his brother Sohail Khan. Directed by Kabir Khan, Tubelight is set against the backdrop of 1962 Sino-Indian war. It releases on June 25.

