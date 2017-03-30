Salman Khan nephew Ahil birthday: Actor flies 22 hours to party with family, Iulia Vantur in Maldives. See inside pics

Salman Khan nephew Ahil turns one today. While the whole family is off to party, how can Salman give it a miss? Salman Khan nephew Ahil turns one today. While the whole family is off to party, how can Salman give it a miss?

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s baby boy, the youngest member of Salman’s Khandaan, turns one on March 30, and this is reason enough for the whole family to come together and party. The entire family and a few close friends took off to Maldives to celebrate Ahil’s birthday. Amongst the faces seen in the image shared by mother Arpita before ‘Ahil’s birthday crew’ took off were Arpita’s husband and Ahil’s father Aayush Sharma, Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora Khan, Sohail Khan, his wife and kids, parents Salim Khan, Helen, Salma Khan, sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri, all the kids of the family and lots more. And when Salman’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur is also a part of the trip, how can Salman give it a miss?

We know that Salman Khan is busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai, alongside Katrina Kaif, in Austria but he flew across the globe to celebrate Ahil’s birthday.

Reports said that as Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma and the full family headed to Maldives to celebrate the first birthday of their son Ahil, Salman Khan did not mind taking a 22 hour flight to Maldives from Austria to make the birthday of the baby special.

Arpita shared a few pics from the birthday celebrations, and thanks to the fan clubs, we got to see a video where Ahil is seen with his birthday cake. But we just long to see Salman Khan’s image with baby Ahil.

Arpita also shared a picture of the birthday boy with a lovely message which reads, “Here wishing my love,mylife,my world,my lil man who’s given me a reason to believe in love, life and togetherness forever. Thank you for teaching me, so many meanings of words I used and I dint understand, thank you for giving life to me , thank you for filling every void I had thank u for being u !Love u Ahil ! #ahilturns1 @amillafushi.”

See all pics and videos from Salman Khan’s nephew Ahil’s first birthday:

We wish a very happy birthday to this li’l member of Salman’s family!

