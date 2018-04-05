Salman Khan found gulity in blackbuck poaching case: Films of the Race 3 star that might be in jeopardy

Salman Khan has been convicted in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. Salman Khan has been convicted in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

The verdict of the infamous 1998 blackbuck poaching case was delivered by the Jodhpur court today. While Salman Khan was convicted in the long-pending case, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bedre, Tabu and Neelam were acquitted. Salman faced charges under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act for killing two blackbucks in Kankani village, Jodhpur, during the shoot of Sooraj Barjatya’s Hum Saath Saath Hain.

With the guilty verdict against Salman Khan, here we list the Dabangg Khan’s films which might be in jeopardy.

1. Race 3



The Remo D’Souza directorial Race 3, the third installment in the Race franchise has Salman playing the lead in this multi-starrer. Though the actor has wrapped up schedules of the film in Abu Dhabi and Bangkok, the remaining part of the film is yet to be shot. Apart from Salman, the film has Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and others in key roles. The film is bankrolled by Salman’s production house SKF Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films. It is scheduled to release on June 15.

2. Bharat



Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, who helmed Salman Khan’s hit 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai, has another project Bharat with the star in the pipeline. Salman will play an ordinary man in the remake of the Korean film Ode to My Father, which depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man. The film is still in the pre-production stage and will only go on the floor in June 2018 after Salman is done with the shooting of Race 3. The film is co-produced by Atul Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar’s T-series and is expected to release on Eid 2019.

3. Dabangg 3



To be produced by brother Arbaaz Khan, the third in the Dabangg franchise will see Salman reprising the role of inspector Chulbul Pandey. The entire team of the film remains same except for the director. Dabangg 3 will be directed by Prabhudheva and the music of the film will be given by Sajid-Wajid. Salman has not yet started working on the film and the release date of the film hasn’t been confirmed yet.

4. Kick 2



Salman Khan’s upcoming filmography also has filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala’s film Kick 2. The official announcement of the film was made in February 2018. It read, “The wait is over! #DEVILisBACK!! #SajidNadiadwala’s Kick 2 starring @BeingSalmanKhan releases Christmas 2019. @WardaNadiadwala.” An announcement poster was also shared. The film is booked for Christmas 2019 release.

