Inside video of Salman Khan, Mika Singh singing birthday wishes to Sohail Khan is too adorable

Salman Khan may be called Bhai by the rest of the world but to his brother Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan, he is a lifeline. Bollywood’s Sultan loves his family and has never made any bones of saying as much. So, when it came to celebrating Sohail Khan’s birthday, Salman along with Mika Singh, took the mike, the stage and the entire performance.

In the inside video posted by Mika Singh, we can see the trio of Salman, the singer and Sohail singing Happy Birthday. The happy singing is followed by Salman announcing to the camera, “Happy Birthday to Sohail on YouTube.” The singing is accompanied by sound effects which are all Salman.

We could also spot Salman’s former girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani in the video. It seems as if the friends were in the middle of a birthday party for Sohail and took out a few minutes to record the video. Well, for this sneak-peek into the fabled Khan bashes, we cannot be more thankful.

Watch: Salman Khan, Mika Singh, Sohail Khan sing Happy Birthday

Happy birthday to the most amazing person @SohailKhan … thanxx big bro @BeingSalmanKhan for such an amazing party..gm good night 😔🙏 pic.twitter.com/IkqZy5FxsQ — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) December 21, 2016

Salman Khan will be celebrating his 51st birthday on December 27 and we are hoping that we get to see more such videos from his birthday bash too. According to the buzz, Salman will again take off to his farmhouse in Panvel where friends and family will join him for a mega party.

Watch: What Arbaaz Khan said about Salman Khan

Earlier this month, we also saw Salman along with brothers Arbaaz and Sohail on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan. The three brothers had shared that they were very close to each other and even used to share underwears. Salman had earlier taken to his Twitter account to wish Sohail in a style all his own. Have a look…

Happy Birthday from us too, Sohail Khan!

