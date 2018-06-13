Salman Khan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sohail Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez attend special screening of Race 3

Salman Khan and Mahendra Singh Dhoni at the screening of Race 3. Salman Khan and Mahendra Singh Dhoni at the screening of Race 3.

Salman Khan starrer Race 3 is just two days away from its release and the excitement around the movie is just like any other Salman film. On Tuesday, the makers of the action-thriller held a special screening for industry folks. Those who came to watch the film included Salman’s brother Sohail Khan and wife Seema Khan along with their two sons, filmmakers David Dhawan and Sajid Nadiadwala, cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni with wife Sakshi Dhoni and Huma Qureshi with her parents among others.

The star cast of the movie Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala looked pepped up for the release of their film.

Salman Khan arrives for the screening of Race 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Salman Khan arrives for the screening of Race 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bobby Deol gives a thumbs up to the paparazzi at the screening of Race 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Bobby Deol gives a thumbs up to the paparazzi at the screening of Race 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Anil Kapoor walked in style at the screening of Race 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Anil Kapoor walked in style at the screening of Race 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Jacqueline Fernandez attend at the screening of Race 3 in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Jacqueline Fernandez attend at the screening of Race 3 in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Daisy Shah at the screening of Race 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Daisy Shah at the screening of Race 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sohail Khan was clicked with wife Seema Khan and his younger son Yohan Khan as he attended the screening of brother Salman’s film. Salman has co-produced the movie with Ramesh Taurani.

Sohail Khan with wife Seema and son Yohan at Race screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sohail Khan with wife Seema and son Yohan at Race screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni walked in with wife Sakshi to watch Race 3. The former Indian skipper looked dapper but the paparazzi surely missed his cute daughter Ziva with him.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni with wife Sakshi spotted at the screening of Race 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Mahendra Singh Dhoni with wife Sakshi spotted at the screening of Race 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan Khan also came for the screening of his uncle Salman’s movie.

Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan Khan at the screening of Race 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan Khan at the screening of Race 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Here are other celebrities who watched the third installment of the Race franchise on Tuesday.

Sohail Khan’s elder son at the screening of Race 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sohail Khan’s elder son at the screening of Race 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Remo D’Souza has helmed the third instalment of the Race franchise. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Remo D’Souza has helmed the third instalment of the Race franchise. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Remo D’Souza’s wife came for the screening of Race 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Remo D’Souza’s wife came for the screening of Race 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Daisy Shah came to watch brother Saqib Saleem’s next film Race 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Daisy Shah came to watch brother Saqib Saleem’s next film Race 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Saqib Saleem was clicked with the producer of Race 3 Ramesh Taurani. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Saqib Saleem was clicked with the producer of Race 3 Ramesh Taurani. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

David Dhawan at the screening of Race 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) David Dhawan at the screening of Race 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bobby Deol’s wife Tanya Deol clicked at the screening of her husband’s upcoming film. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Bobby Deol’s wife Tanya Deol clicked at the screening of her husband’s upcoming film. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Race 3 will be released in 3D. The Race franchise started in 2008 with Saif Ali Khan in the lead role and was followed up by a sequel in 2013. These two films were directed by Abbas-Mustan. The third part saw a massive change in the team as Salman replaced Saif and Remo took the chair of the director.

