Salman Khan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sohail Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez attend special screening of Race 3

Salman Khan starrer Race 3 is just two days away from its release and the excitement around the movie is just like any other Salman film. On Tuesday, the makers of the action-thriller held a special screening for industry folks. Those who came to watch the film included Salman’s brother Sohail Khan and wife Seema Khan along with their two sons, filmmakers David Dhawan and Sajid Nadiadwala, cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni with wife Sakshi Dhoni and Huma Qureshi with her parents among others.
The star cast of the movie Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala looked pepped up for the release of their film.
Also read | Remo D’Souza on signing Salman Khan for his dance film: I wanted a great actor who can pull off dance steps as well
Sohail Khan was clicked with wife Seema Khan and his younger son Yohan Khan as he attended the screening of brother Salman’s film. Salman has co-produced the movie with Ramesh Taurani.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni walked in with wife Sakshi to watch Race 3. The former Indian skipper looked dapper but the paparazzi surely missed his cute daughter Ziva with him.
Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan Khan also came for the screening of his uncle Salman’s movie.
Also read | Salman Khan: If I am saying ‘kal bataunga’ after script narration, then that film is never happening
Here are other celebrities who watched the third installment of the Race franchise on Tuesday.
Race 3 will be released in 3D. The Race franchise started in 2008 with Saif Ali Khan in the lead role and was followed up by a sequel in 2013. These two films were directed by Abbas-Mustan. The third part saw a massive change in the team as Salman replaced Saif and Remo took the chair of the director.
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App