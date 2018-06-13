Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Salman Khan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sohail Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez attend special screening of Race 3

Salman Khan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sohail Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez attend special screening of Race 3

Race 3 screening: The star cast of the movie Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala looked pepped up for the release of their film.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 13, 2018 9:16:29 am
salman khan and dhoni at race 3 screening Salman Khan and Mahendra Singh Dhoni at the screening of Race 3.

Salman Khan starrer Race 3 is just two days away from its release and the excitement around the movie is just like any other Salman film. On Tuesday, the makers of the action-thriller held a special screening for industry folks. Those who came to watch the film included Salman’s brother Sohail Khan and wife Seema Khan along with their two sons, filmmakers David Dhawan and Sajid Nadiadwala, cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni with wife Sakshi Dhoni and Huma Qureshi with her parents among others.

The star cast of the movie Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala looked pepped up for the release of their film.

salman khan photos Salman Khan arrives for the screening of Race 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Bobby deol photos Bobby Deol gives a thumbs up to the paparazzi at the screening of Race 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) anil kapoor race 3 photos Anil Kapoor walked in style at the screening of Race 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Also read | Remo D’Souza on signing Salman Khan for his dance film: I wanted a great actor who can pull off dance steps as well

Jacqueline Fernandez photos from the screening of Race 3 Jacqueline Fernandez attend at the screening of Race 3 in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) daisy shah race 3 photos Daisy Shah at the screening of Race 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sohail Khan was clicked with wife Seema Khan and his younger son Yohan Khan as he attended the screening of brother Salman’s film. Salman has co-produced the movie with Ramesh Taurani.

sohail khan race 3 screening Sohail Khan with wife Seema and son Yohan at Race screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni walked in with wife Sakshi to watch Race 3. The former Indian skipper looked dapper but the paparazzi surely missed his cute daughter Ziva with him.

mahendra singh dhoni with wife sakshi Mahendra Singh Dhoni with wife Sakshi spotted at the screening of Race 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan Khan also came for the screening of his uncle Salman’s movie.

Also read | Salman Khan: If I am saying ‘kal bataunga’ after script narration, then that film is never happening

race screening in mumbai Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan Khan at the screening of Race 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Here are other celebrities who watched the third installment of the Race franchise on Tuesday.

sohail khan sons Sohail Khan’s elder son at the screening of Race 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) race 3 director Remo D'Souza Remo D’Souza has helmed the third instalment of the Race franchise. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) remo dsouza wife at race 3 screening Remo D’Souza’s wife came for the screening of Race 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) huma qureshi photos Daisy Shah came to watch brother Saqib Saleem’s next film Race 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) race 3 screening photos Saqib Saleem was clicked with the producer of Race 3 Ramesh Taurani. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) david dhawan race 3 screening David Dhawan at the screening of Race 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) bobby deol wife Bobby Deol’s wife Tanya Deol clicked at the screening of her husband’s upcoming film. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Race 3 will be released in 3D. The Race franchise started in 2008 with Saif Ali Khan in the lead role and was followed up by a sequel in 2013. These two films were directed by Abbas-Mustan. The third part saw a massive change in the team as Salman replaced Saif and Remo took the chair of the director.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now