Salman Khan looks for moves which normal people can perform: Dharmesh Yelande

Dancers and actors Dharmesh Yelande and Raghav Juyal will share screen space with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in an upcoming yet untitled film to be directed by ace choreographer-filmmaker Remo D’Souza. “ABCD 3 shooting will be next year. Remo sir will shoot with Salman Bhai before that. He said to me and Raghav, ‘Dharmesh, you and Raghav are a part of this project. I will tell you about your characters later on’,” Dharmesh said. “It was my biggest dream to share screen space with Salman sir. I am a very big fan. I have never got a chance to dance with him or choreograph him. Through this film, I will get a chance to dance with him,” he added.

Talking about Salman, Dharmesh said: “A lot of people say that Bhai (Salman) is a choreographer and asks for changes in his movies, but there is nothing like this. He looks for moves which normal people can also perform. Like this (performs famous Dabangg move), this everyone can do. It will be great fun to work with him. I am just waiting for the shoot to start.” Dharmesh and Raghav were in the capital to promote their popular dance reality show Dance + Season 3, which is aired on Star Plus.

Dharmesh Yelande and Raghav Juyal worked together in ABCD 2 which starred Prabhu Deva, Shraddha Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan. Dharmesh had been in the original film as well and reprised his role in the sequel. Both the films in the series were directed by Remo D’Souza.

