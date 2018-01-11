Salim Khan confirms threats to Salman Khan, says Salman’s safety is priority for now

Salman Khan appeared in Jodhpur court on January 4. Salman Khan appeared in Jodhpur court on January 4.

A few days back Rajasthan gangster Lawrence Bishnoi threatened to kill Race 3 actor Salman Khan in Jodhpur where the actor had gone for the hearing of his blackbuck poaching case. “Salman Khan will be killed here, in Jodhpur…Then he will come to know about our real identity,” Bishnoi said while being taken to a Jodhpur court amidst heavy police security. Though Salman returned to Mumbai and resumed the shoot of his next, Race 3 with Jacqueline Fernandez, the threats continued. On Wednesday, the shoot of Race 3 was stopped by Mumbai police and Salman was taken to his home in Bandra.

A source from the sets of the film told Mumbai Mirror, “The police arrived at the Race 3 set in Film City and told Salman and producer Ramesh Taurani that the shoot had to be stopped immediately as the actor needed to head home as soon as possible. Salman was escorted in another car by six cops, while his own car was driven back to his residence by another group of cops.” Also, it is being said that Salman has been asked to not go cycling in the city and share his whereabouts on social media. A senior police officer said, “We are taking Bishnoi’s threat seriously but we have assured Salman that he will receive maximum police protection. We are also investigating the motive behind Bishnoi’s threat to Salman.”

Confirming the news of threats, Salman’s father Salim Khan said, “While I don’t know the exact details about when he left the sets, I do know that there were some threats. But Salman has a good team of security personnel. This is not the first time that he is getting such threats. In this industry, people keep getting such threats a lot.”

When the former actor and screenwriter was asked if they have planned to take legal action against the gangster, he replied, “The only action we are taking is to make sure that Salman is safe. He is going to the shoots normally right now.”

Bishnoi’s death threat to Salman is being linked with the black buck killing case of 1998, in which Salman and his co-actors are accused. It was the Bishnoi community which had brought up the black buck hunting case, and ever since the community considers the Bollywood actor a “villain”.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd