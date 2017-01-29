Salman Khan’s lawyer claims getting death threat call

Salman Khan is currently working on his next film Tubelight. Salman Khan is currently working on his next film Tubelight.

The defence counsel representing Salman Khan in the infamous poaching case here, has claimed that he received a death threat from an “international gangster” for getting the film star “acquitted” in the case. H M Saraswat claimed two days ago, the caller, identifying himself as an international gangster, threatened him for getting Khan “acquitted” in the Arms Act case, saying “he was not happy with it”.

According to Saraswat, the caller asked him “to be ready to face dire consequences and none could save him”. Saraswat filed a complaint with the police and has been provided an armed policeman as security. “We have provided him the armed policeman for his security and have started investigating the matter,” Police Commissioner Ashok Rathore said. Saraswat claimed the same person had called Khan and demanded “protection money” which the actor refused.

Meanwhile, denying every report of their rift, long-time friends Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan are at it again. Salman recently dropped in to surprise Ajay and director Milan Luthria on the sets of the upcoming movie Baadshaho. Salman, who was in Jodhpur to record his statement for the black buck poaching case along with Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre and Tabu, took time off from the court proceedings and visited Ajay during the shoot. Director Milan Luthria took to twitter to share the picture of the duo, saying, “Both the sultans on the sets of #BAADSHAHO @BeingSalmanKhan @ajaydevgn”.

Reports of a fallout between Salman and Ajay started when Salman signed Akshay Kumar for a film and happened to borrow the same plot as Devgn’s Sons Of Sardaar. But Salman’s latest trip on Ajay’s film set is putting water on the speculated fire.