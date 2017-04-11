Salman Khan launches Asha Parekh’s biography, says he cannot write his own

Salman Khan has a word of advise for today’s actresses and he shared it at the launch of Asha Parekh’s biography. Salman Khan has a word of advise for today’s actresses and he shared it at the launch of Asha Parekh’s biography.

Superstar Salman Khan launched yesteryears hit actress Asha Parekh ‘s memoirs, The Hit Girl, on Monday evening in Mumbai. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor has also written a foreword for the book and after his holiday in Maldives, this was Salman’s first public appearance. To support Asha Parekh, evergreen beauties Waheeda Rahman, Aruna Irani, Helen, megastar Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Jackie Shroff, Imran Khan and many more.

When Salman Khan launched the book and was asked to say a few words, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor was excited but nervous and said, “Asha aunty thank you very much, I don’t deserve being here. Pasine chhut rahe hai mere iss waqt (I am literally sweating right now), I don’t understand what to say. I think it is a very difficult thing for anyone to write their own autobiography, mujhse toh life mein kabhi na ho (I would never be able to do it in my lifetime)!” He then pointed to Dharmendra and said laughing, “Dharamji would understand!”

The Dabbang actor also had an advice for the young actresses of today, he said, “We know Ashaji, all of us, from when we were kids and she has been very great to us, we all lived in the same compound. Helen aunty, my mother, and they all were so close, which today’s girls should understand that (the audience and Salman cracked up laughing). Saira aunty, Shammi aunty, Sadhana aunty — everyone has been really really close; it’s something that you don’t see anymore. I think that’s the best quality that generation had, and we have lost that quality! We become friends, but they were never not friends. Since the time they came into the movie industry, they were always together. Nanda aunty is no more, but Nanda aunty and Waheeda aunty were biggest of friends!”

Salman Khan left no stone unturned when it came to promoting the book, he said, “I am really really pleased that I am here, book, book kharido, you must buy the book, go buy the book, because this generation has lived the cleanest lives possible, professionally and personally! This book would be a book of values and principles, if has its highs, it has its lows, it has fun moments, it will have a whole career graph. I think is something you must read because it will only elevate you as a person. Thank you!”

It was a beautiful evening, and it seemed that Salman Khan and Asha Parekh decided to go matching in black, in a lovely black saree and a smart black suit respectively. With writing the foreword for this book, the Kick actor has debuted in an upcoming writing career and we cannot wait for a book on his life.

