Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif nearing the wrap of Tiger Zinda Hai, director Ali Abbas Zafar shares photo

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ is currently one of the most-awaited films of Bollywood. And director Ali Abbas Zafar sure knows how to keep fans intrigued by posting back-to-back pictures from the film’s sets on his Twitter handle.

On Tuesday, Ali Abbas Zafar shared a photograph where one can see a man wielding a gun, who we are guessing is Salman Khan. He captioned the image as, “Last 2 days of shoot left ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, YRF Team tiger. Longest schedule in Abu Dhabi coming to end.” The team of ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ was shooting at multiple locations in Abu Dhabi for a 65-day schedule, beginning from May 4. The set for the same had been designed by workers who also helped to build the ‘Star Wars’ set in 2013.

Ali had also shared a picture with Katrina Kaif a few days ago, announcing that the actor has wrapped up the shoot for her character’s part which is named Zoya. He wrote, “Last 4 days of shoot @TigerZindaHai left #KatrinaKaif wraps her part today, 10 years of being friends:) , thanks buddy #Abudhabi.”

This Yash Raj Films (YRF) project is a sequel to the blockbuster film ‘Ek Tha Tiger’. Even though this is not the first time Salman and Katrina will be seen together, fans are eagerly waiting for the film, since it is their first venture together after their alleged break-up.

The two have previously worked in films like ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Yuvvraj’, ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?’ and ‘Partner’. ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ hits the theaters on December 22 this year.

