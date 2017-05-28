Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to team up for Karan Johar’s next. Is this the same film which originally starred Fawad Khan?

Earlier, this very project of Karan Johar was to star Pakistan actor Fawad Khan along with Katrina Kaif, but with the ban on Pakistani actors during Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, that is not happening. Earlier, this very project of Karan Johar was to star Pakistan actor Fawad Khan along with Katrina Kaif, but with the ban on Pakistani actors during Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, that is not happening.

It took five years and director Ali Abbas Zafar to bring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif back on the big screen in their upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai. But looks like the amount of love the two are already getting from their fans, they might return with another project sooner. And this time, Karan Johar’s production house Dharma Productions is to be thanked. If reports are to be believed, Karan Johar wants to cast Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan in his next film.

As per speculations, Karan is highly impressed by the chemistry Katrina and Salman share. He has thus made up his mind to use the best of their camaraderie in this upcoming film. According to a report in DNA, a source was quoted saying, “While KJo’s next directorial will be with Ranbir Kapoor, he wants to produce a film with Salman and Katrina in the lead as he finds their chemistry sizzling. Earlier, the same film was to star Pakistan actor Fawad Khan along with Katrina, but with the ban on Pakistani actors during Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, that is not happening. Hence the filmmaker was keen to rope in Salman. The script is being reworked for Dabangg Khan and to make the character more suitable to him. The pre-production work on the film has begun.”

The report further claims that Karan Johar was ready to begin work on a musical romantic film, apparently titled Raat Baaki, with Katrina Kaif and Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in lead roles. But the Uri attack happened in September last year, followed by a ban on Pakistani artistes working in Bollywood. Karan had to face a tough time during the release of his directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, owing to Fawad’s presence in it. Though the Ranbir Kapoor-Anushka Sharma film did manage to release and become a hit, KJo preferred to remove Fawad Khan as the lead of his next film. Now, reports claim that the same film might just have Salman Khan coming on board.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are currently busy with the shoot of Tiger Zinda Hai, which is the sequel to their 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger. It is scheduled to release during the Christmas weekend this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd