Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai shoot begins in Morocco, will release on December 22 this year

Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel of Ek Tha Tiger, which released in 2012. Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel of Ek Tha Tiger, which released in 2012.

Salman Khan-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has gone on floors. Director Ali Abbas Zafar has shared a glimpse of his film’s shoot location, which is from the beautiful locales of Morocco. Further sharing the pictures, trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the release date of the film too.

Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, “Tiger Zinda Hai to release on 22 Dec 2017 [Fri]… Christmas on 25 Dec [Mon]… SOLID 4-day weekend on the cards!”

Well, seems like our Christmas for this year is sorted. The film stars the superhit jodi of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who are coming back after five years. They were last seen in the film’s prequel Ek Tha Tiger which was directed by Kabir Khan. The latest one is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, whose last directorial film Sultan, starring Salman Khan, broke several records at the box office and became one of the highest grossers of 2016.

Freezing early http://t.co/Dt0XpAqY4y tiger and locations in B/W. pic.twitter.com/aFk2gtKtT3 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) January 7, 2017

Friday Azaan in Marrakesh #Morocco Kick start @TigerZindaHai Location scout. Countdown begins. pic.twitter.com/qRGa9xBr53 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) January 6, 2017

Ek Tha Tiger chronicled the story of an Indian spy (RAW) code-named Tiger, who falls in love with a Pakistani spy agent during an investigation. Ali says the sequel will again be set against political backdrop, talking about India’s position in the world.

Also read |

In a recent interview, he said, “It is a sequel, but it’s too early to talk about it in detail. It’s a political espionage. It’s about spies, what is happening in the world today, where does India stand, what is right, wrong. It’s about all of that.”

More from the world of Entertainment:

While the details of the film are being closely guarded, sources say that Salman Khan may be seen playing a 70-year-old man in the film. Meanwhile, the actor is busy shooting the last leg of Tubelight, which is directed by Bajrangi Bhaijaan helmer Kabir Khan.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd