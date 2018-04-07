Salman Khan walks out of Jodhpur central jail. See photos

Salman Khan leaves for the airport after walking out of the Jodhpur jail. (Photo by Varinder Chawla) Salman Khan leaves for the airport after walking out of the Jodhpur jail. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Salman Khan has been granted bail in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case by the Jodhpur sessions court on Saturday. The actor walked out of the Jodhpur Central Jail after spending two nights there. His two sisters Alvira Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma who have been there in Jodhpur since the verdict of the 20 years old infamous case on Thursday, looked much relieved after the bail was granted to their brother.

On April 5, the Jodhpur Court found the Race 3 actor Salman guilty of killing two blackbucks in 1998, during a shoot for Sooraj Barjatya’s film Hum Saath Saath Hain in Rajasthan. His co-stars from the film Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre who were allegedly also present at the time of the poaching, were acquitted by the court. Post the verdict, Salman’s lawyers filed a bail application, which was to be heard on Friday but got delayed after the sessions court judge called for records pertaining to the trial court judgment. Finally, on Saturday, the actor breathed a sigh of relief as he was allowed to walk out of the jail on the condition that he will have to produce two sureties worth Rs 25,000 and a bail bond of Rs 50,000.

Salman’s counsel Mahesh Bora had argued in the court on Saturday, “It’s a baseless argument by the prosecution that the previous acquittals of Khan by the Rajasthan High Court cannot be termed as final because the government’s appeal is pending in Supreme Court. If the High Court’s decision of acquittal is not final, then the five-year sentence by the trial court is also not final as it’s the lowest court and we will be appealing against the decision.”

Ever since the actor was sentenced to five years, his friends and colleagues from the industry swarmed at the Galaxy Apartments, Salman’s residence in Mumbai to extend their support to his family. Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha who is a close friend of the Khan family spent Thursday evening with Salman’s father Salim Khan and his daughter and actor Sonakshi Sinha was also there with them.

Later, in an interview to IANS, Shatrughan revealed that Salim Khan was much confident about his son being released soon. He said, “I spent a lot of time with Salim Saab on Thursday evening. It is always a pleasure to spend time with him. He is so well-informed. I call him Salim Pandit. The current crisis (Salman’s imprisonment) has not made him lose his sense of humour at all. He was full of life and very optimistic about his son’s release soon.”

Others who visited Salman’s residence included his Race 3 co-actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah, producer Ramesh Taurani, director David Dhawan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. After the bail, Salman is expected to resume work on Remo D’Souza directorial Race 3.

