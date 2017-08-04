Illegal Arms Act Case: Salman Khan appears before Jodhpur court, signs Rs 20,000 bail bond

Salman Khan appeared in the Jodhpur sessions court on Friday. Salman Khan appeared in the Jodhpur sessions court on Friday.

Salman Khan appeared at the Jodhpur sessions court to sign a bail bond of Rs 20,000 in the 19 year old Illegal Arms Act Case against him. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor appeared before the Jodhpur district court at around 12.45pm and quickly left after signing the bail bond. The court has given the next hearing date of October 5.

“At the last hearing, the court wanted Salman to appear before the court and sign the bail bond today, which he has done. Now for the next hearing which is on 5th October, Salman Khan is not required to be present for that hearing,” Salman Khan’s lawyer Hastimal Saraswat told indianexpress.com.

In January this year, the Chief Judicial Magistrate court had acquitted Salman Khan in the 19 year old Illegal Arms Act case against him on the benefit of doubt. However, the Rajasthan government appealed against his acquittal in March for which he appeared today in the court. He signed the bail bond and deposited the sum of Rs 20,000.

The case was registered against Salman Khan on the charges of illegal weapons he used to kill two black bucks (Chinkara) while he was shooting for the film Hum Saath Saath Hain in 1998.

Salman Khan recently returned from Morocco where he was shooting for his next Tiger Zinda Hai with Katrina Kaif.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd