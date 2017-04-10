Salman Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor attend Mukesh Ambani’s private party. We wish they do a film together too

Jhanvi Kapoor and Salman Khan attend Mukesh Ambani’s party. Jhanvi Kapoor and Salman Khan attend Mukesh Ambani’s party.

When its Mukesh Ambani’s party, no one in the industry gives it a miss. While everyone from the tinsel town made their presence at the bash, we were stuck on Jhanvi Kapoor, who made an exit from the party right after Salman Khan. Ever since their picture has been shared on social media, their fans have not exhaled. Some are also speculating that the two might work together but it’s too early to comment on anything as of now.

The daughter of veteran actor Sridevi is for sure becoming one of the A-listers even before making a debut in the industry. The stunner is all geared up to make her debut in Bollywood ‘with a Karan Johar film and has been the talk of the town for a while now. Well, we wonder if the actor is becoming one of the must-have names on the guest list of every party.

Earlier, Jhanvi was also seen chilling with Karan Johar when the director had thrown a party for designer Christian Louboutin. She had a picture perfect moment with Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar and leading actor Alia Bhatt. Did Jhanvi take some notes on the industry from Alia? Only she can answer these questions. Recently, Sridevi announced her film, MOM. In the film, Sridevi is sharing the screen space with a famous Pakistani actor Sajal Ali who plays her daughter.

For a while, it did make us wonder why Sridevi and Boney Kapoor did not launch Jhanvi in their own production but Boney had revealed that Jhanvi would be seen in the Hindi remake of Marathi film Sairat, which would made by Karan Johar. Boney Kapoor had said his daughter could not have a better debut, and we totally agree with him. However, KJo has remained tight-lipped about any new projects.

