Race 3: Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman Khan en-route to Leh on bike

After finishing the shoot in Sonamarg, Race 3 actors Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez took a bike ride to Leh where they will be shooting the next schedule of the action thriller. The videos and photos of the shoot were posted by Jacqueline on her Instagram story. On Wednesday too, she gave a glimpse of the sets of Race 3 from the picturesque valley.

In the several photos and videos, Salman is seen riding a bike and Jacqueline is a pillion rider with him. As we scroll through the Judwaa 2 actor’s Insta story, we can see how excited she was as she lived the dream of many female fans of the Sultan of Bollywood. The director of the film Remo also shared a click with Salman as they were all geared up. In the caption of the photo, Remo hinted at the trailer of Race 3 being released soon. He wrote, “#biker boys #leh @beingsalmankhan #race3 #trailerontheway #soon.”

Check out photos and videos of Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez as they en-route Leh

The next in the Race franchise, directed by Remo D’Souza has an ensemble cast of Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Saqib Salim, Freddie Daruwala and Daisy Shah. The film has been shot in Thailand and Abu Dhabi and if reports are to be believed, the part which is being shot in Jammu and Kashmir was originally scheduled to be shot in South Africa. But due to Salman’s conviction in the blackbuck poaching case, the makers had to change the shoot location.

Ever since the team of Race 3 has landed in Kashmir, there have been several photos coming from the sets of the film. A couple of days ago, we also saw a picture of Salman and the producer of the film Ramesh Taurani with Jammu and Kashmir’s CM Mehbooba Mufti. “We thank Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for welcoming us in Kashmir for the final lap of Race 3 with Salman Khan,” Taurani tweeted with the image, in which he has posed with Mufti, Salman and the actor’s bodyguard Shera.

We thank the Chief Minister Madam Mehbooba Mufti for welcoming us in Kashmir for the Final Lap of #Race3 with @BeingSalmanKhan #Race3InKashmir #Race3ThisEid pic.twitter.com/T6pRRzKQIu — Ramesh Taurani (@RameshTaurani) April 24, 2018

Race 3 is slated to release on June 15 this year.

