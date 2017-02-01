Salman Khan, Jackie Chan and Sonu Sood’s mantra: Hindi-Chini Bhai Bhai. Watch video

Salman Khan says ‘Hindi Chini Bhai Bhai.’ Salman Khan says ‘Hindi Chini Bhai Bhai.’

Salman Khan aka Dabangg’s Chulbul Pandey has been promoting his Cheddi Singh aka Sonu Sood’s film, Kung Fu Yoga, in every possible manner. Now when the film is just a couple of hours away from its release, Salman has found a unique way to promote the film. In a short video shared by Salman, the actor coined the famous phrase which was once used by our first Prime Minster Pt Jawaharlal Nehru. Standing with Sonu Sood and his co-star Jackie Chan, the 51-year-old actor said, “Hindi Chini Bhai Bhai.”

Watch | Sonu Sood speaks about his Kung Fu Yoga journey:

Kung Fu Yoga — which stars Indian actors Sonu, Amyra Dastur and Disha Patani apart from action king Jackie Chan — is one of the three films made under an agreement between the two countries. According to Jonathan Shen, one of the film’s Chinese producers, the movie will release in around 500 cinemas in India.

Watch | Salman Khan promotes Kung Fu Yoga with Jackie Chan and Sonu Sood

In a press conference, Sonu expressed that he would like to show the film to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “I want to show the film to the honourable Prime Minister. If Jackie could have made some time then I would have tried to arrange a meeting. We wanted to go to Delhi but the time was so short that we couldn’t,” he said.

Also read | Deepshikha Deshmukh keen to make a film with Jackie Chan, see pics

Jackie was in India to promote his film and during his visit, a lot of Indian actors including Salman lived their fan moment. In fact, Salman had shared an adorable picture with the 62-year-old actor in which he was holding soft toys. The action-adventure-comedy film, directed by Stanley Tong, will release on February 3.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd