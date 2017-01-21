Kung Fu Yoga: Sonu Sood set to surprise Salman Khan by getting Jackie Chan to India, watch video

Jackie Chan to visit Mumbai to promote Kung Fu Yoga. Jackie Chan to visit Mumbai to promote Kung Fu Yoga.

Jackie Chan has kicked off the promotions of his upcoming film, Kung Fu Yoga in full swing. The film, which also stars Indian actors Sonu Sood, Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur, will also be promoted in India. It’s definitely a great news for Chan’s Indian fans who will get to see the action star flying down to Mumbai. The dates of his visit are yet to be confirmed.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote, “Jackie Chan to visit Mumbai… To promote his forthcoming film #KungFuYoga… Film co-stars Sonu Sood… Film releases 3 Feb 2017.”

The latest trailer of Kung Fu Yoga released last week. And while the new promo was all about Indian colours, song and dance, it even had splashes of Jackie Chan-style action. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan had shared the trailer from his Twitter account, while thanking Chan for giving the exciting project to his Dabangg companion “Chedi Singh” aka Sonu Sood.

More from the world of Entertainment:

In reply to Salman, Sonu posted a video on twitter, announcing their India promotions too. He wrote, “Bhai, @BeingSalmanKhan I have an unusual power 💪🏻packed surprise for you! See you soon in India #Pandeji Hum aah rahe hai 😉@EyeOfJackieChan”

Watch | Sonu Sood and Jackie Chan’s short video in response to Salman Khan’s tweet:

Bhai, @BeingSalmanKhan I have an unusual power 💪🏻packed surprise for you! See you soon in India #Pandeji Hum aah rahe hai 😉@EyeOfJackieChan pic.twitter.com/61JTdmf5GF — sonu sood (@SonuSood) January 19, 2017

Kung Fu Yoga is one of the three Sino-Indian co-productions being made as part of an agreement between the two countries. According to Jonathan Shen, one of the film’s Chinese producers, the movie will release in around 500 cinemas in India.

Also read | Jackie Chan’s Kung Fu Yoga makes waves in China before release

The other two projects are a biographical feature of Xuan Zang, based on the seventh-century monk’s pilgrimage to India. The film is China’s official pick for the 89th Academy Awards. Apart from that, there is Buddies in India, which is comedian Wang Baoqiang’s directorial debut. Xuan Zang was released in April and Buddies will premiere during the upcoming Spring Festival.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd