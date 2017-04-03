Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur return after a love-spaked vacation with Khan-daan, see pics

Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur are back in town. Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur are back in town.

Salman Khan has come back to Mumbai post a break from his busy work schedule. The actor was in Maldives with family and friends, including rumored girlfriend Iulia Vantur, for the celebration of his nephew Ahil’s birthday. Salman had wrapped up the first schedule of Tiger Zinda Hai in Austria before flying off to Maldives and if sources are to be believed, the actor would head to Morrocco for the next scheduled of the shoot.

The first schedule of the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial was shot in beautiful landscape of Austria, where the on-screen couple Salman and Katrina Kaif have shot most of the action sequences. It is said that Salman would be seen fighting a pack of wolves. Ali has promised high octane action sequences in this film, and if we go by the pictures that we have seen so far, we can be assured of a thrilling experience at the theaters.

On Koffee With Karan’s fifth season, the Sultan actor had spoken about how he does not really like to take an off from work because he feels responsible for rest of the cast and crew. However, it is purely nephew’s love that had seemed to force the star to take a 22-hour flight from Austria to Maldives. While his first picture from the vacation had already made us impatient since we also had spotted Iulia in it, some videos of Salman and Iulia have got us on a romance alert.

Check out Salman Khan and his family’s picture:

This was for the first time that the actor was seen with Iulia in a public place and to top that, some fan pages had posted a series of pictures in which Iulia is seen leaning on Salman’s back, hugging him.

Even the actor looks much comfortable in her company. Well, we are confused as Salman’s picture with Katrina saying ‘back to together’ had made us all happy too. Only Salman can clear the confusion. Meanwhile, we cannot wait to catch another glimpse of him and Katrina from Tiger Zinda Hai, which is scheduled for Christmas release this year.

