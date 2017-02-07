Salman Khan is the most natural actor, says Sooraj Barjatya

“Salman puts me at ease when we work together. He is always ready to do anything. He is the most natural actor.” “Salman puts me at ease when we work together. He is always ready to do anything. He is the most natural actor.”

Salman Khan has always been considered an entertainer, but frequent collaborator Sooraj Barjatya says the superstar is a natural performer as well. “Salman puts me at ease when we work together. He is always ready to do anything. He is the most natural actor,” Barjatya told PTI. The filmmaker is known for his family dramas depicting moral values, but according to him Salman, who has worked in his directorial ventures like Hum Apke Hain Koun. and Hum Saath Saath Hain, is much more traditional than him.

“He is a family oriented person, he is much more traditional than me. It is just that we started out together. We are real friends,” he added. The duo tasted success together with their debut Maine Pyaar Kiya and recreated the magic with 2015 film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Barjatya says he has to be very careful while writing scenes for Salman as there is a huge fan following they are catering to.

“More than business there are his fans who want to see pure entertainment. You just can’t make Salman cry, serious or in pitiable state so I have to look at the emotions carefully.” However, when Barjatya tried to use the commercial formulas in their last film, Salman was the one who stopped him from doing so.

“I did go to him with a commercialised version of ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’ as he is a big star. But he told me why am I doing this. He always keeps telling me we should do what we are good at. So we cut down quite a few things. “Narration of the script has always been a formality between us. But I make sure I narrate the story to him. We discuss if any changes are to be made or not.”