Salman Khan is Bollywood’s highest advance taxpayer

Bollywood’s highest advance taxpayers: Salman Khan has paid an advance tax of Rs 44.5 crore as compared to Rs 32.2 crore paid in last financial year. Bollywood’s highest advance taxpayers: Salman Khan has paid an advance tax of Rs 44.5 crore as compared to Rs 32.2 crore paid in last financial year.

Salman Khan has beaten the likes of Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan to become the highest advance taxpayer in the financial year 2016-17. However, it’s comedian-actor Kapil Sharma who has surprised the Income Tax (IT) department. The actor’s income saw a growth of 206 percent in just one year, reported India Today.

The findings come from a data of advance tax paid by top ten actors till March 15, 2017. One thing that findings clearly suggest is that Salman Khan must be Bollywood’s highest paid actor. However, the department hasn’t provided advance tax numbers of actors Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan due to their alleged role in Panama Papers leak case, says the report.

Salman has paid an advance tax of Rs 44.5 crore as compared to Rs 32.2 crore paid in last financial year. That means, his annual income saw a growth of 39 percent in one year. Akshay Kumar secures the second place by paying an advance tax of Rs 29.5 crore compared to Rs 30 crore in last fiscal year. Hrithik Roshan follows Akshay and Salman. The actor has paid an advance tax payment of Rs 25.5 crore compared to Rs 14 crore in last year.

Also Read: Kamal Haasan in trouble, PIL filed against him for alleged derogatory remarks on Mahabharata

Kapil Sharma saw a huge growth in his income. “The number indicates that Kapil Sharma’s personal income has jumped by almost 206 percent in one year,” an IT official quoted in the report said. The actor has Rs 7.5 crore as advance tax in the fourth quarter of this fiscal year. Karan Johar is the only director in top 10 advance tax payers from Bollywood. Among female actors are Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd