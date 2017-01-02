Salman Khan is back to guiding Katrina Kaif in making career choices

Katrina Kaif is making sure that she signing all the right films in her career and Salman Khan is guiding her through it all. Katrina Kaif is making sure that she signing all the right films in her career and Salman Khan is guiding her through it all.

Every time Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan come together, there are various stories building up, but it is only fair that it does, because their equation truly gives us "relationship-break-up-friendship" goals without a doubt. Both of them will be seen together in Tiger Zinda Hai after a really long time.

We recently learnt that Katrina is yet again seeking guidance from Salman about her career and the choices of films she is making. And of course, Salman being Salman, is extending full support to his ex-flame and very good friend Kat.

Salman is not called lion-hearted without a reason, even after their break-up, he continued to care for Katrina when she was going through her break-up with Ranbir Kapoor. And ever since, Katrina has been spotted at the Khan family gatherings quite often. Our sources tell us, “It is quite nice to see both of them so comfortable with each other. She (Katrina) even attended Salman’s song shoot wrap-up party on the sets of Tubelight, and both of them had a gala time with the team.”

While many might be contemplating that the ex-couple is getting back, we would only like to say that we are just happy that they have let go of their frictions and have made such a strong comeback.

Salman and Katrina will be teaming up for the sequel of Ek Tha Tiger, titled Tiger Zinda Hai, and we are all excited already. The film is scheduled to release on December 22, 2017.

