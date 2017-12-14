Salman Khan is all set to launch brother-in-law Aayush Sharma with Loveratri

Salman Khan is set to launch Aayush Sharma with Loveratri. Salman Khan is set to launch Aayush Sharma with Loveratri.

Salman Khan may be busy gearing up for the release of upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai opposite Katrina Kaif but he has a special treat in store for his fans. Yes, we are talking about another film being produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films. Titled Loveratri, this film is going to feature Salman’s brother-in-law and Arpita Khan’s husband Aayush Sharma in the lead role.

Salman Khan has previously mentored many newcomers and even launched some of them in films. From Sooraj Pancholi, Zareen Khan to Pulkit Samrat, there is a long list of Bollywood celebrities who have been brought into the limelight by Salman. Now, the latest one to be added to this list is his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Reports of Aayush training under Salman were doing rounds on the internet for the past few months. Announcing the news on social media, Salman wrote, “Feeling very happy to announce @SKFilmsOfficial productions ka 5th venture #Loveratri introducing @aaysharma directed by Abhiraj Minawala. More details soon.”

Feeling very happy to announce @SKFilmsOfficial productions ka 5th venture #Loveratri introducing @aaysharma directed by Abhiraj Minawala. More details soon — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) December 14, 2017

Thank you bhai.. Overwhelmed to start this journey.. Can’t believe this is happening! Looking forward to #Loveratri .. @BeingSalmanKhan http://t.co/eCoxhljZHZ — Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma) December 14, 2017

The female lead for the film has not been announced yet. Loveratri is helmed by debutant director Abhiraj Minawala who has previously assisted in films like Fan, Sultan, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Gunday.

In an interview with Bombay Times earlier, the Tubelight actor had said that the then-untitled love story would go on floors sometime in 2018. “Yes, we are producing Aayush’s debut film. Shooting will start in February and we’ll release the film later in 2018.”

Aayush Sharma married Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan in 2014 and they are parents to a son named Ahil.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd