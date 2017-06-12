Salman Khan is a keen observer and this picture from Tubelight sets is a proof. See photo

While Salman Khan is checking out Tubelight’s shoot from far away, you check out songs and trailer of Tubelight. While Salman Khan is checking out Tubelight’s shoot from far away, you check out songs and trailer of Tubelight.

We all know that Salman Khan is a director’s actor and he does everything that the character demands but in a recent picture shared by the actor, we see a new side to him. We see how the actor takes interest in every minute thing about the film whether it is on screen or behind the cameras. In a picture shared by the actor, we see him leaning on a wall and understanding the work behind the camera. If you have missed this small detail then let us tell you that he is accompanied by child actor Matin Rey Tangu.

While Salman Khan is checking the working of Kabir Khan’s team, the actor wants his fans to keep in touch with the Twitter handles of the film, @TubelightKiEid. The film’s team re-shared the picture and wrote, “He’s coming to meet you on the 23rd of June!”

Salman’s film Tubelight promises to take the audiences on an emotional journey. The locales, Salman’s character and film’s songs may remind you of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which also was directed by Kabir Khan. The film has Indo-China war backdrop and revolves around the bond of two brothers, played by Salman and Sohail Khan. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen playing a cameo in this film.

The 51-year-old actor has already began promotions of the film. The actor would be a guest on a special Eid episode which would be hosted by Sunil Grover and will be aired on Sony channel.

