Salman Khan: Difficult to compete with juniors these days

Superstar Salman Khan says it is difficult to compete with the younger lot of actors today but his fans keep him going. “My fans keep me going. The older you get the harder it is to keep going as you need to compete with your juniors and it is difficult. Today competing with juniors is very difficult,” Salman told reporters here last night. The interaction was held to announce the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards-2017.

A regular at the award show, Salman will be performing at the movie extravaganza, to be held from July 13-15 at MetLife Stadium in New York. “I will be part of everything that happens with IIFA this year. I will be performing on stage on ‘radio’ (a song from his movie ‘Tubelight’)…and maybe giving away an award but not receiving one,” the 51-year-old actor said. Salman has been nominated for the Best Actor award for his performance as a wrestler in “Sultan” at IIFA this year.

He will be competing with Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput in the category. To a poser as to who will win the trophy, Salman said, “Definitely not me. I believe in the rewards I get from IIFA and fans, but awards are not my thing.” Salman acknowledged the Indian diaspora in keeping Indian cinema alive abroad for decades. “You have kept India and Indian cinema alive abroad because you all have kept us alive till today as you all have not left your roots. Respect to you all.” His co-star from forthcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai Katrina Kaif was also present at the interaction.

