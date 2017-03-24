Salman Khan: I at times find myself flying high, my friends and family keep me grounded. Salman Khan: I at times find myself flying high, my friends and family keep me grounded.

Salman Khan during a friendly chat with a fan said that his family and friends keep him grounded. When a fan asked Salman Khan on social media about what keeps me grounded, the actor frankly said, ” I don’t keep myself grounded. I hover over the ground. I at times find myself flying high, my friends and family keep me grounded.”

Salman Khan is very close to his family. Time and again, Salman has expressed his gratitude towards his family including his brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan. Salman will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s Tubelight. The actor is currently shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai co-starring Katrina Kaif as the female lead.

#AskSalmanAnything . Every week naya sawaal, this week – What keeps me grounded ? Jawaab only on #BeingIntouch : http://t.co/bfKZmySig5 pic.twitter.com/HJZHqX5IgA — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 23, 2017

After the huge success that was Ek Tha Tiger, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are returning in a film together after almost five years. The film’s team is shooting in Austria and we have been getting regular updates from the sets thanks to cast and crew. Salman is reprising his role as RAW agent Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore while Katrina will play Pakistani spy Zoya. The two are looking straight into each other’s eyes and their vibes are hard to miss. In fact, Salman and Katrina’s jodi is so loved by their fans that the buzz about their relationship began soon after they decided to do Tiger Zinda Hai together. Both have been tightlipped about speculation.

Also Read: As Kangana Ranaut turns 30, she gifts herself a splendid bungalow

Earlier, Katrina’s trainer Reza Katani shared her pictures from the sets of the movie on his social media account and gave a treat to the fans of the star. He captioned the picture, “ONE FOR THE FANS.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd