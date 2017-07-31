Salman Khan hugs Bigg Boss fame Sana Khan but his shy smile and closed fists speak a different story. See photo

Salman Khan and Sana Khan share a hug at the red carpet of Big Zee Entertainment Awards. Salman Khan and Sana Khan share a hug at the red carpet of Big Zee Entertainment Awards.

Salman Khan is very strict about getting up close and personal on screen and it looks like he also takes cue from it seriously off-screen too. The Big Zee Entertainment Awards happened on July 29 and was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood and television industry. The Tubelight actor not only attended the show but also gave a sizzling performance on stage.

And when ex Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan spotted him on the red carpet, the two moved closer for a hug. But what caught our eye was how Salman, like the total shy boy, hugged her with closed fists. Probably because Sana was sporting a backless dress. Since then, the pictures of Salman and Sana have been going viral and fans are going crazy saying things like, “Bhai was just shy.”

Salman is known in the industry to be introvert with ladies on screen. Remember his character in Hum Saath Saath Hain? Well, Salman is said to be the same in real life as well. Not an on-the-face lover boy, but a shy secret lover. And these pictures are a definite proof. Well, his awkward smile right after the hug is beyond cute and we don’t know the exact reason why he is so awkward but it sure is fun to see him like this.

On the work front, Salman Khan is back in Mumbai after wrapping up the shoot of Tiger Zinda Hai with Katrina Kaif in Morocco. The two will soon be flying to Abu Dhabi again where they will be shooting the last schedule of the film, which is scheduled for a Christmas release this year. Being a sequel of the hit film Ek Tha Tiger, we are sure this one is also going to be a blockbuster.

