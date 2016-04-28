Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone to perform at IIFA 2016

Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Sonakshi Sinha will perform at the 17th Edition of The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) in June. Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Sonakshi Sinha will perform at the 17th Edition of The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) in June.

It will be the celebration of Indian cinema in Spain when Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Sonakshi Sinha will perform at the 17th Edition of The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) in June.

To be held in Madrid, capital of Spain, the four-day cinematic celebration will start on June 23. Bollywood stars Farhan Akhtar and Shahid Kapoor will host the gala night.

Farhan, who was here to announce the 17th edition of the film festival along with actor Anil Kapoor, can’t wait to share the stage with Shahid.

“We had a wonderful time. There is a certain ease and chemistry which we have with each other and I look forward to it,” he told IANS.

The 42-year-old is equally excited to visit Spain.

“I have fond memories of being in Spain especially having shot my movie ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’. Even now when I plan my holidays, I prefer going to Spain. It is a different experience and I am so happy that the country is hosting this year’s IIFA,” he said.

Anil, who has been associated with IIFA for more than a decade now, says that the forthcoming edition of IIFA is certainly going to be one of the biggest till date.

“India and Spain share a lot of similarities in terms of hospitality so, I can’t wait to visit Spain again. I think this is going to be one of the biggest IIFA till date,” said the 59-year-old.

Recreating the magic of Indian cinema, the 17th edition of the IIFA celebrations will play host to some of the most celebrated stars of the Indian film industry along with global faces. One will also witness power-packed performances by Salman, Hrithik, Priyanka, Deepika and Sonakshi among others.

Wiz Andre Timmins, director – Wizcraft International Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, says that“2016 is an exciting year for IIFA to be hosted in Madrid as this year also marks the 60th anniversary celebration of India and Spain diplomatic relations.

“The platform of IIFA helps enhance the celebrations with a dynamic and diverse exchange of art, film, culture, music, fashion and business culminating into a gift of opportunity to bring both countries even closer together. It will be a magical and memorable time for locals and visitors that will get to witness the stunning performances live on stage at the spectacular IFEMA – Feria de Madrid,” said Timmins.

The IIFA weekend 2016 festivities will include the FICCI-IIFA Global Business Forum, IIFA Rocks, besides the main awards gala.

Another facet of the IIFA extravaganza is bringing together the best of Spanish and Indian culture in the form of IIFA Stomp in collaboration with MULAFEST Urban Trends Festival, organized by the MULA community and IFEMA.

Speaking on the occasion, Luis Cueto, Coordinador General de la Alcaldía de Madrid said: “It is a privilege for Madrid to host the 2016 IIFA Weekend and Awards. It is a unique opportunity that brings together the power of a spectacular show, the strength of an innovative touristic investment and the greatness of a cultural partnership.”

Entertainment Videos by Indian Express

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App