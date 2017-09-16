Salman Khan honoured with Global Diversity Award at Britain’s House of Commons

Salman Khan is in Britain for his Da-Bangg Tour, and he is visiting the country after a decade. (Photo credit: DilSe Radio) Salman Khan is in Britain for his Da-Bangg Tour, and he is visiting the country after a decade. (Photo credit: DilSe Radio)

Bollywood star Salman Khan on Friday received a Global Diversity Award at Britain’s House of Commons.

Salman, who recently finished the Abu Dhabi schedule of Yash Raj Films’ Tiger Zinda Hai, received the award from Keith Vaz, British Parliament’s longest-serving Asian MP.

“The Global Diversity Award is given to people of immense stature in terms of what they have done for diversity in the world, and he is certainly one of them,” Vaz said.

Keith Vaz praised Salman Khan for being “not just a megastar for Indian and world cinema, but also someone who has done so much for humanitarian causes”.

Salman, who looked dapper at the event and runs the Being Human NGO, said: “Thank you for the respect and honour you have given me. My father would have never thought… But the amount of respect you guys have given me, thank you so much for it.”

The actor is in Britain for his Da-Bangg Tour, and he is visiting the country after a decade.

The tour, which will take place in Birmingham on Saturday and in London’s O2 Arena on Sunday, will also feature artistes like Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Prabhudheva, Sooraj Pancholi and Badshah.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App