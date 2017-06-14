Salman Khan has booked 2019 Christmas for Kick 2, here is what the film is about

Salman Khan is doing Kick 2, would it be similar to Ravi Teja’s film with same title? Salman Khan is doing Kick 2, would it be similar to Ravi Teja’s film with same title?

Salman Khan is on a roll with different projects one after one. Before the actor can finish his commitments this year, the actor has already blocked dates for a film in 2019. The actor has yet again collaborated with Sajid Nadiadwala for the sequel of Kick, which released in 2014.

Reports say that Sajid has been quietly working on the script for some time and will be giving Salman a narration next month. The prequel revolved around Salman’s character as Devi Lal Singh aka Devil whose need for `kicks’ (excitement) results in him turning into a Robin Hood-like robber for ailing children.

The film was a remake of Telugu film with the same title, starring Ravi Teja. In fact, in Telugu, Kick 2 has already released and failed to perform well at the box office. Now, looking at how similar Telugu and Hindi films were, we are sure even the sequel would have a similar background.

In the Telugu film, the story takes 20 years leap and we are introduced to Ravi Teja’s character’s son who looks exactly like him. Basically, Ravi Teja minus the grey hair. While in Kick, Ravi’s character finds excitement in doing something for the society, his son is impatient and aggressive who wants comfort over Kick in everything. He is mean and thinks only about himself but soon his fate turns upside down because of a woman, who leads him to her village seeking help from him to save the villagers who were losing their lives because of a villainous landlord.

So, as far as Salman is concerned, would he make the comeback in a double role? Well, wait and watch.

