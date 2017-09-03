Salman Khan has become calmer: Paresh Rawal

Paresh Rawal feels that his Tiger Zinda Hai co-star Salman Khan has his own charm and style Paresh Rawal feels that his Tiger Zinda Hai co-star Salman Khan has his own charm and style

Actor Paresh Rawal says Salman Khan has his own charm and style of acting and feels the superstar has become more calm today. The veteran actor, who has collaborated with Salman for films like Ready, Baghban, Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, Dhulan Hum Le Jayenge, and Andaz Apna Apna, will be next seen with him in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai.

“Every actor has his own charm including Salman, everyone is good in their own way. I have worked with him in couple of films. He is easy to work with, understands things and is always helpful. Today I think he has become more calm,” Rawal told PTI on Salman’s acting style.

The Yash Raj Film’s Tiger franchise centers around a fictional character of an Indian spy (RAW), code named Tiger

(Salman), who falls in love with a Pakistani spy (ISI), played by Katrina Kaif. Of their all films together, the 1994 cult “Andaz Apna Apna” stands out. In the film, Rawal essayed the double role of Teja and Ram Gopal Bajaj.

While there is a buzz of the sequel being planned, Rawal says he hasn’t been approached for such a project yet. “No one has come to me yet for the sequel. It’s a good film, the premise is good… it was ahead of its time. Director Rajkumar Santoshi did a fantastic job. The sequel should be made provided the story is good,” he says. Recalling the shooting experience for the comic caper, he says there were financial and date issues while filming, but the overall experience was great.

“During the climax shoot there was problem as half shoot was done here (in one place), half there (in another place).

There were date issues so we had to shoot it differently. And people were not paid on time. That time the working style, work ethics were different including finance.

“We all had great fun doing the film and had never imagined the film will turn out to be a cult. Even during Hera Pheri we had not thought we are making a great film our job was to do the film and move on.” The 67-year-old actor reveals that work on the third part of hit Hera Pheri series had begun, but is currently stalled after director Neeraj Vora fell ill.

His other super-hit film Oh My God, released in 2012, will see a sequel and work on the script was on.”We are planning a sequel… the work is going on the script. It will all depend on the script whether Akshay Kumar and I will team for it or not,” he says.

Currently, Rawal is busy promoting his upcoming film Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi also starring Rishi Kapoor, Vir Das, Payal Ghosh and Prem Chopra. It is slated to release on September 15.

