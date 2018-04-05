As Salman Khan goes to jail for 5 years, fans will miss these 10 things about the Race 3 star

Salman Khan was sent to five-year jail in the blackbuck poaching case on Thursday. Salman Khan was sent to five-year jail in the blackbuck poaching case on Thursday.

A royal hunting, a poaching case, a decade in the courtroom and finally Bhai goes to jail for five years…. This might look straight out of any Bollywood film. But Salman Khan’s long impending blackbuck poaching case finally found its closure today in Jodhpur when the court handed a five years imprisonment to the actor on Thursday. And as much as his crazy fans kept praying for his acquittal, this time Salman couldn’t escape the clutches of law. And now that Salman has been taken to the Jodhpur Central Jail, many fans are crestfallen.

Surprisingly, Salman’s fan base includes people from all walks of life, all genders, all ages… In short, the entire fanbase combined of other Khans and Kapoors kept on one side and Salman alone is worshipped by fanatics on the other side. Yes, such is his fandom. Bhai’s power is also immense in the Indian film industry. He can make and shatter careers in a snap. And Salman’s imprisonment comes when roughly a thousand crores are riding on this Khan.

As Salman readies to go on a hiatus of five years from films, here are 10 things his massive fans will miss in the five years he’ll remain locked up.

1. Salman’s films

Salman Khan with his Race 3 co-stars in the film’s poster. The film is being directed by Remo D’Souza. Salman Khan with his Race 3 co-stars in the film’s poster. The film is being directed by Remo D’Souza.

Just when he got his biggest hit in Tiger Zinda Hai, also giving YRF its highest grosser till date, Salman is set to leave it all behind. This, when his Race 3 is almost wrapping up, and his TZH and Sultan director Ali Abbas Zafar is readying to begin work on Bharat with Salman again. There was also Kick 2 and Dabangg 3 in talks. Then, if we include the huge endorsements he does, Bollywood is set to lose a lot of money. And we mean – A LOT!

2. Salman’s Bigg Boss

Salman Khan while announcing Shilpa Shinde as Bigg Boss 11 winner in January this year. Salman Khan while announcing Shilpa Shinde as Bigg Boss 11 winner in January this year.

After having hosted its eight seasons, Salman might need to skip it for the next five. And considering the only TRPs this controversial reality show got was on its weekend episodes when the superstar made an appearance, we have doubts about the future of this show. Is Bigg Boss 12 on cards now? We wonder!

3. Salman’s shirtless body

Salman Khan in a still from Sultan. Salman Khan in a still from Sultan.

Salman is synonymous with a chiselled body. He introduced the six packs in Bollywood and became the fitness icon of every new actor. Writers of his films even weaved a screenplay around his toned physique just to ensure he goes shirtless at least once in the entire three hours. But now, his fans will have to wait a bit (too) long to drool over those muscles again.

4. Salman’s parties

Salman Khan threw his birthday party at his Panvel farmhouse in December last year. Salman Khan threw his birthday party at his Panvel farmhouse in December last year.

Salman Khan’s lavish all-night parties at his Panvel farmhouse are well known. The who’s who of the industry lines up when he throws a party, be it on his birthday or the New Year. Now, when the host himself will remain locked up, guess Bollywood will have to look for some other venue for catching up? We hear Manish Malhotra’s parties are popular nowadays!

5. Salman’s bracelet

Salman Khan’s blue bracelet was reportedly gifted to him by his father Salim Khan. Salman Khan’s blue bracelet was reportedly gifted to him by his father Salim Khan.

His firoza bracelet has remained his lucky charm for decades now. And more than that it has become a fashion statement. Fans simply love him flaunting the silver chain with the blue stone hanging on his wrist every time they see him. Now, they’ll have to do with his old photos and videos as his bracelet will be going inside the jail with Salman.

6. Salman’s marriage rumours

Salman Khan has been linked with Salman Khan has been linked with Katrina Kaif quite many times.

The entire nation has had one worry for years – When will Bhai get married? While Salman has evaded the big question with ease every single time, the concern of his fans never decreased. Infact, it was rumoured that once he would be pronounced innocent even in the blackbuck case, he would tie the knot. But alas! This will put all the marriage rumours on the backburner for a while, as Salman won’t be around to tackle them personally. Sad?

7. Salman’s Da-Bangg Tour

The poster of Da-Bangg The Tour’s Delhi show. The poster of Da-Bangg The Tour’s Delhi show.

Salman’s Da-Bangg The Tour has been gaining international popularity like never before. It debuted in India with a show in Delhi and later travelled to Pune. Now, before it take off to the US and Canada, the blackbuck poaching verdict played spoilsport. Since Salman is the face of this celebrity tour, which also includes actors Sonakshi Sinha, Katrina Kaif, Maniesh Paul and Daisy Shah, it has already crashed before even taking off this time.

8. Salman’s Being Human

Several of Bollywood’s top heroines had come to support Salman Khan during a Being Human fashion show. Several of Bollywood’s top heroines had come to support Salman Khan during a Being Human fashion show.

His charity brand was well promoted by Salman in ways more than one. Salman mostly wore the ‘Being Human’ t-shirts, jackets and bracelets at every public appearance. His brand will surely suffer a setback in the absence of its main face.

9. Salman’s funny tweets

Salman Khan was also set to return with a new season of his TV show Dus Ka Dum. Salman Khan was also set to return with a new season of his TV show Dus Ka Dum.

When he isn’t promoting his films or posting nostalgic pictures with his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail on Twitter, Salman often writes some of the funniest tweets you’ll read by any Indian celeb. Take for instance – “Tweetak tweetak tweetiya I lv u”, “Actually I honesty wld wanna b depended on n upon jaise ke Love respect care share trust etc etc God bls n protest us Bus aur kuch nahi” and “for those who dont understand hindi should i tweet this in english too ?’ Yes, these are all Salman’s crazy Twitter banter. Missing all this already?

Tweetak tweetak tweetiya I lv u . — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 23, 2010

Actually I honesty wld wanna b depended on n upon jaise ke Love respect care share trust etc etc God bls n protest us Bus aur kuch nahi. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 14, 2014

for those who dont understand hindi should i tweet this in english too ? — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 28, 2013

10. Salman’s swag

Salman Khan’s films have his signature style of action and drama. Salman Khan’s films have his signature style of action and drama.

Salman did “Swag se swagat” in TZH. But now that he will remain behind the bars, that swag will be reserved for either his fellow inmates or the jailors. While his followers will miss seeing his peculiar dance onscreen, the Jodhpur Central Jail would surely have some stardust blowing around!

