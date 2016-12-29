Salman Khan, Govinda’s latest posts prove there’s still love between the partners. See pic, video

Govinda is ready with his upcoming film Aa Gaya Hero and his Partner Salman Khan is supporting him. Govinda is ready with his upcoming film Aa Gaya Hero and his Partner Salman Khan is supporting him.

Salman Khan and Govinda are true Partners. Hark back to the film and you’ll remember the great chemistry the two stars shared. But it has been a while now that we saw the two of them together. But now that Govinda is all set with his upcoming film Aa Gaya Hero, we see Salman coming up to stand in support of Govinda.

While Salman Khan shared the official promo of Aa Gaya Hero, on Twitter with the caption, “Aa gaya mera Hero . Mera Partner . Superb Trailer.” Govinda too returned this gesture of Salman and shared a throwback picture with his Partner and wrote along, “#TBT To an era when @BeingSalmanKhan had begun his career! Some friendships and some people are meant to always stay…#Partner.”

Govinda also shared his upcoming film Aa Gaya Hero’s trailer and wrote, “Before 2016 ends, here is the much awaited Official Promo of #AaGayaHero.”

#TBT To an era when @BeingSalmanKhan had begun his career! Some friendships and some people are meant to always stay…#Partner pic.twitter.com/AJSqsq0TdQ — Govinda (@Govinda_HeroNo1) December 29, 2016

Aa gaya mera Hero . Mera Partner . Superb Trailer .

Link : http://t.co/89RR6AlqFv — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) December 28, 2016

Though, for a man as remarkably talented as Govinda, it’s quite unfortunate to see this once prolific actor doing very little work today as compared to his contemporaries. Govinda, in a media interaction on his birthday on December 21, termed it as ‘samay accha nahi hai’.

On the same day, Govinda said camps are difficult to break into for an outsider. After Partner, the actor was seen as being a part of Salman’s stronghold. But not for long.

The actor told indianexpress.com on his birthday, “There was no chance of me staying in Salman’s camp. I was praised in such a manner that Salman was told you shouldn’t come in front of Govinda. And such similar situations have happened with me even when I worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt or Salman Khan. These people have always loved me. Finally, one actor will love another actor only to the extent to which his own business remains unaffected. And that is not wrong. Salman has always stood by me. And when someone lends me support, I am always with him. Today, however, I don’t have any expectations from Salman. Because he has been told so much about me that there will not be a chance of us acting again together.”

Also, when asked to name the culprits responsible for driving a wedge between him and Salman, Govinda refused. “You don’t see it like that. It’s all your luck.”

Also read | Govinda slams Bollywood camps including Karan Johar and reveals why a film with Salman Khan is not possible

Well, all this was what Govinda said a few days ago but it seems the breach has been healed now. We wonder if the initiative was taken by Salman. We can definitely say that Salman and Govinda’s latest post proves there’s still some warmth left in their camaraderie.

Govinda’s movie is directed by Deepankar Senapati and is produced and written by Govinda himself.

