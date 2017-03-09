Salman Khan goes cycling, reveals his Tiger Zinda Hai look. See pics

Salman Khan was seen spotting cycling in Panvel. The actor is shooting for his next, Tiger Zinda Hai. Salman Khan was seen spotting cycling in Panvel. The actor is shooting for his next, Tiger Zinda Hai.

Salman Khan and his love for cycling is well known. The actor is often spotted cycling in Bandra near his residence but it was the turn of fans in Panvel to get a pleasant surprise as he went cycling close to his farmhouse. What made the event special was the fact he was out on a cycle from his Being Human collection. Dressed in a sweatshirt, cap and shades, the actor managed to keep his look for his upcoming film, Tiger Zinda Hai, safe from cameras. However, other pictures that found their way to internet reveal that the actor is looking leaner and meaner.

Tiger Zinda Hai shoot is all set to begin and the film’s director Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted on March 5 that it will happen in “freezing” locations. Zafar, who had earlier worked with Salman in Sultan, wrote on Twitter, “Butterflies In stomach and lots of excitement, packing for sub zero freezing locations @TigerZindaHai . It’s gonna be fun :).” It seems the actor will join his team soon.

Recently, as Salman cycled, his focus was on his training and not the attention he was getting. As cameras went off, he preferred to emphasise on his workout regimen. Salman will be reprising his role as a RAW agent in Tiger Zinda Hai and will be working with Katrina Kaif again. A sequel to Ek Tha Tiger, the film is generating a lot of buzz already. However, Kabir Khan who directed the first part has now been replaced by Zafar. The film’s first schedule in Morocco.

Tiger Zinda Hai will release in December this year.

