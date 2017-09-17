Watch: Salman Khan gets into his Chulbul Pandey avatar with Sonakshi Sinha at Da-Bangg Tour 2017

Salman Khan dances with Sonakshi Sinha, sings ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’. Salman Khan dances with Sonakshi Sinha, sings ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’.

After wrapping up Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan has found an entertaining way to de-stress himself. The actor, who is a part of the on-going Da-Bangg Tour 2017, is in Birmingham, London, with his contemporaries, where he would be performing on the stage for his UK-based fans. The first schedule of the tour has been wrapped up and some videos of the Tubelight actor are going viral on social media. Looking at these videos, we are sure you would also want to be a part of the show because of the kind of magic the superstar has spread over the audience.

In one of the videos, we can see Salman and his Dabangg girl Sonakshi Sinha shaking a leg together on their famous track, “Tere Mast Mast Do Nain” and in another, we see Salman making girls go crazy over him as he sings ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’ from Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty’s debut film, Hero, which had released in 2015.

The tour opened with a performance by Daisy Shah. Earlier, in an interview with indianexpress.com, Daisy spoke about her responsibilities as her’s is an opening act. “As I am opening the Da-Bangg Tour, I am the first person they will see. So, I feel very responsible to generate that kind of energy and excitement. From my experience from last year, I can say that of course, they cheer for me, but every time when Salman Khan comes on stage, he lights the stage on fire and the crowd cheers for him at least ten times louder.”

Apart from Salman, Sonakshi and Daisy Shah, the tour will also host celebs like Sooraj Pancholi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Baadshah and many others.

