Salman Khan gets Arijit Singh’s song replaced in Welcome to New York?

Arijit Singh, in a Facebook post in May 2016, revealed he had rubbed Salman Khan the wrong way with his behaviour at an awards show, where the star was also present. Arijit Singh, in a Facebook post in May 2016, revealed he had rubbed Salman Khan the wrong way with his behaviour at an awards show, where the star was also present.

Two years after singer Arijit Singh hinted that owing to a discord with Salman Khan, the superstar got his version of “Jag Ghommeya” dropped from Sultan, to replace it with Rahat fateh Ali Khan’s oice, there are reports that the actor has got the numero uno playback singer’s track replaced one more time from upcoming film, Welcome To New York.

Arijit, in a Facebook post in May 2016, revealed he had rubbed Salman the wrong way with his behaviour at an awards show, where the star was also present. The singer also apologised in the long post and requested Salman to “not remove the song that I sang for you in sultan. You want anyone else to sing this song, absolutely fine but keep a version at least. I have sung enough songs sir. But I want to retire with at least one song of you keeping in my library. Please do not take away this feeling.”

Salman, on his part, replied that the decision to use the track depended on the director and the producer of Sultan and people should not make a big deal out of the fact that it was Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, whose version was being used in the film’s final cut and not Arijit’s.

Today, fresh reports have emerged suggesting that in Sonakshi Sinha-Diljit Dosanjh starrer Welcome to New York, which has a special appearance of Salman in a song, Arijit’s voice has been dropped, with the reason being the Tiger Zinda Hai actor’s long-standing issue with the singer.

The film’s team is yet to give any official response on the rumour, but a source close to the movie refuted the report, while sharing with indianexpress.com, “Salman sir hasn’t interfered with the project at all.”

Also starring Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh, Welcome to New York will arrive in theatres on February 23.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd