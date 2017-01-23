Salman Khan gets adorable click with Kung Fu Yoga star Jackie Chan, see pic

Salman Khan shared a pic with Jackie Chan. Salman Khan shared a pic with Jackie Chan.

Jackie Chan is in India to promote his upcoming film Kung Fu Yoga co-starring Sonu Sood and Disha Patani. And guess which Bollywood star got the first click with the Chinese superstar. It is none other than Salman Khan. Bollywood’s Bhaijaan shared an adorable picture with Chan. Holding soft toys of Panda, both of them are looking super cool and cute as well.

The action star landed in India on Monday and received a warm traditional welcome at the Mumbai airport. His co-star and Bollywood actor Sonu Sood played a good host too. The Indo-Sino film, also stars Bollywood actors Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur. And Chan’s big arrival to India is definitely a great news for his fans over here.

Salman Khan earlier tweeted, “Thank you @EyeOfJackieChan for giving this film to my Chedi Singh @SonuSood . This is the coolest.” Sonu Sood also shared, “Bhai, @BeingSalmanKhan I have an unusual power 💪🏻packed surprise for you! See you soon in India #Pandeji Hum aah rahe hai 😉@EyeOfJackieChan.”

Directed by Stanely Tong, Kung Fu Yoga is a multi-lingual and action-adventure comedy which is set to release on February 3 in India. Jackie Chan’s visit comes just days after international star Vin Diesel flew down to India to promote his action film xXx: Return of Xander Cage, which also marked the Hollywood debut of Deepika Padukone.

Kung Fu Yoga is one of the three Sino-Indian co-productions being made as part of an agreement between the two countries. According to Jonathan Shen, one of the film’s Chinese producers, the movie will release in around 500 cinemas in India.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd