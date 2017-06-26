Salman Khan’s Eid is a relaxed affair with family and fans, see photos

Salman Khan waving at his fans on Eid. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Salman Khan waving at his fans on Eid. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Eid is a special occasion for Salman Khan. The festival has proved to be lucky for the actor during the last seven years. Salman has given some of the biggest blockbusters of his career during the festival. As the country is celebrating Eid today, Salman Khan made it a point to wave at thousands of his fans who gathered at Galaxy Apartments to catch a glimpse of their favourite star. During a recent interview, Salman said that he feels responsible as so many people follow him. The actor was dressed casually for the occasion and looked relaxed and calm. A few days ago, Salman reacted to Tubelight’s bad reviews and his response surprised everyone. The actor said that he was expecting far worse ratings for his film. Salman’s recent appearance on Eid proves that actor is least bothered by its average box office show.

“The critics were like really good. I was expecting minus 3 and minus 4 and they gave me 1 and 2, apparently. So, I am very pleased with that,” Salman earlier told indianexpress.com. However, we didn’t see Salman’s family members. Unlike Shah Rukh Khan, Salman didn’t address media and kept it quiet. The actor was earlier seen at Baba Siddique’s Iftar party that was also attended by Shah Rukh Khan.

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s brother Sohail Khan who plays actor’s on-screen brother in Tubelight said that Eid is a family time. “Yes, it’s going to be a special Eid. Bhai has a big release almost every Eid. This year too there is a release (Tubelight). But Eid is not a time when we discuss movies at home. It’s family time. It’s time to just be together and share the joy of that togetherness, ” Sohail told IANS.

“People who care for us come visiting the whole day. It is their love for us that brings them home for Eid. They want to pay their respects to my parents, bond with us brothers and sisters. My father and my mother’s birthday is also a time when the entire family — all us three brothers, two sisters and the rest of the family — must get together. For Eid and for family birthdays, Salman bhai makes it a point to be home, if possible,” Sohail added.

