Watch: Salman Khan drools over the customised Ferrari of a super-rich Dubai kid

Salman Khan is busy completing the shoot of his upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai. As we all know, the actor is shooting for the last schedule of Ali Abbas Zafar directorial in Abu Dhabi but amid his busy schedule, he took some time out and met a super-rich 15-year-old boy. Rashed Belhasa, 15, is also now the owner of Ferrari’s limited version series, which he has got customised for himself, with Louis Vuitton’s logo all over it. While people are gushing over Rashed’s new collectible, even Salman Khan cannot help himself being all excited about it. In fact, we see him turning into a little boy as he is all smiles for the big boy toy in front of him.

In another video shared by Rashed, Salman can be seen looking at a clip the kid has shot in his Ferrari for his YouTube channel. While watching it Salman is all smiles and says, ‘good going bro’ to Rashed, who is sitting right next to him.

On the work front, Salman along with Tiger Zinda Hai, will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Aanand L Rai directorial in a cameo role. The actor has signed Remo D Souza’s dance film, which will for the first time see him in a role of a father. While nothing has been shared about the project so far, people are already extremely excited about it.

On the production front, Salman in collaboration with Karan Johar would be producing a film starring Akshay Kumar, which will release in 2018. This is for the first time when Salman will be collaborating with KJo and Khiladi Kumar.

