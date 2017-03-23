Why Salman Khan doesn’t invite Nawazuddin Siddiqui to his bashes?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that the has never been comfortable with desi Bollywood parties and has always turned down invitations. Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that the has never been comfortable with desi Bollywood parties and has always turned down invitations.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the role of author Saadat Hasan Manto in his upcoming film titled Manto, helmed by Nandita Das. The actor has been a part of some interesting projects so far and has managed to star alongside Bollywood biggies like Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. He has not just acted with them but has sometimes impressed the fans even more.

Especially recently when his performance in Raees was lauded. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actor revealed that he has never felt overshadowed by any of the Khans and also said his chemistry is best with Shah Rukh Khan. He said, “When I was filming Raees, I was constantly telling myself that it wasn’t Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar, who was standing there in front of me because that would be disrespectful to the actor. So for me, he was always Raees Khan.”

He also added that because Shah Rukh Khan was also from the theatre background, he enjoyed his scenes with the Raees actor. He stated, ” It was like reliving my theatre days, playing to a ‘live’ audience and experiencing the sheer joy of acting,” and added, “when in front of the camera, he’d say his dialogues in a completely new andaz, full of josh, leaving me stumped and eliciting an impromptu response. This made our onscreen time together spontaneous, bringing a different energy to the set.”

While talking about Salman Khan, he points out that the actor who happened to be his co-star in Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Kick doesn’t invite him to parties anymore. Why not? Well, the actor said that the has never been comfortable with desi Bollywood parties and has always turned down invitations. “Despite walking red carpets at Sundance, Berlin and Cannes film festivals, I’m still uncomfortable at a typical desi party. So now, I guess, everybody has decided not to invite me knowing I’ll say ‘no’,” said the actor.

So what about Aamir Khan? The Gangs of Wasseypur fame recalls how Aamir had called his debut performance in Sarfarosh ‘magic’ and explains how it took him a lot of time to leave Faizal Khan of Gangs… behind. He said about Sarfarosh, “I knew that after years of struggle this would be my moment in the spotlight and if I couldn’t nail this, I would never be great even if I were to replace Al Pacino in The Godfather or Scarface. Aamir described my performance as ‘magic’ and I know that for those few seconds, I made the audience ask, ‘Who’s this guy?'”

