After Aamir Khan, Salman Khan set to debut in China with Bajrangi Bhaijaan

China has become a great box office platform for Bollywood films. After Aamir Khan’s Dangal did wonders there, following it up with his recent Secret Superstar, now Salman Khan is following suit. The good news for all Bhai fans is that Salman is set to debut on the Chinese theaters as his much loved film, Bajrangi Bhaijaan has got a release date there. The blockbuster film will be Salman’s first to hit the silver screen in China.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news with a tweet, “Salman Khan debuts in China… Eros International in association with China’s E Stars Films Ltd to release #BajrangiBhaijaan in China on 2 March 2018… Dubbed in Chinese… Will open across 8000+ screens there…” The trade guru also shared Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s official poster for the Chinese market.

See Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s China release poster here:

Bajrangi Bhaijaan, directed by Kabir Khan also stars Harshaali Malhotra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Salman stars as Bajrangi, an ardent devotee of Hindu Lord Hanuman, who embarks on taking a mute six-year-old Pakistani girl, separated in India from her parents, back to her hometown in Pakistan.

Salman Khan debuts in China… Eros International in association with China’s E Stars Films Ltd to release #BajrangiBhaijaan in China on 2 March 2018… Dubbed in Chinese… Will open across 8000+ screens there… Official poster for the Chinese market: pic.twitter.com/xkxg7fWM9Q — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 22, 2018

We have already seen how Aamir Khan’s Dangal and Secret Superstar managed to impress the Chinese audience and did a great business. Now we await to see how Salman Khan’s hit film will preform in the country too.

In India, 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan opened to an overwhelming response and went on to break the first week record of PK and Happy New Year. It crossed Rs 300 crore at the domestic box office and worldwide collection of the film has also been great.

