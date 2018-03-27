After Pune, Salman Khan’s Da-Bangg tour is off to US, Canada

Salman Khan’s Da-Bangg tour to head to US and Canada. Salman Khan’s Da-Bangg tour to head to US and Canada.

Salman Khan’s Da-Bangg Tour has been entertaining the Indian audiences in and outside the country. With rocking shows in London, Hong Kong, Auckland and Melbourne, the Da-Bangg Tour is now all set to take place in the US and Canada. Earlier this month, the team including Katrina Kaif, Daisy Shah, Sonakshi Sinha and others was seen in Pune.

“USA / Canada … Agli Baari Tumhari! Aa rahein hain hum, swag ke saath (Next is US/Canada! We are coming with swag) Dabangg reloaded, Da-bangg Tour,” Salman said in a tweet on Monday.

In a teaser video that Salman shared on his social media handle, Maniesh Paul is seen having a fun conversation with a female airport security personnel who is going through his luggage. After discovering a bunch of weird stuff, she finally asks “What else?” To which, Maniesh opens a box out of which Salman pops out and addresses the audience. Salman shares how he is coming to the US after a hiatus of 12 years and hence, this time he is going to make his tour a lot more rocking.

In Pune too, the Da-Bangg people kicked up a huge storm. As can be seen in the pictures, the celebrities set the stage ablaze with their high-octane dance moves. In fact, a video from Da-Bangg’s press conference has gone viral over the internet. Fans are gushing over Katrina and Salman’s chemistry as they sip coffee from the same cup. Check out the pictures and videos from the event.

You’ve been an amazing audience Pune!!!! We hope you enjoyed the show as much as we did!#4PillarsIndia #DabanggtourPune #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/GUbdLpO0u5 — Da-Bangg Tour Pune (@4pillarsindia) March 24, 2018

After a super presscon in #Pune… now were all set for the show!!! Brace yourselves punekars… team Da-Bangg is here!!!! #dabanggtourpune pic.twitter.com/ODVgknz891 — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) March 24, 2018

Can’t wait to see you all in Pune tomorrow.#DabanggtourPune pic.twitter.com/mQ5kNekK0m — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) March 23, 2018

Bollywood stars like Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon, Prabhudheva, Daisy Shah and Manish Paul will be joining Salman on his upcoming tour. Earlier this month, Salman’s tour to Nepal which was scheduled to take place in Kathmandu on March 10, had been called off citing threat from a section led by Netra Bikram Chand ‘Biplav’, according to the organisers.

During the tour’s previous stop in New Delhi in December 2017, the stars even shook a leg on peppy Bollywood numbers including “Mujhse Shadi Karogi”, “Garam Chai Ki Pyali Ho”, “Munni Badnam”, “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo” and “Swag Se Swagat”.

